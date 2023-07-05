Four killed, 8 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K
Jammu, July 5 Four persons were killed when their vehicle nosedived into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.
Eight others were injured in the incident.
According to police sources, a vehicle carrying passengers went out of the driver’s control at Thanamandi in Rajouri district and plunged into a deep gorge.
"Of the 12 passengers, three died on the spot while one succumbed to the injuries in a hospital. Eight injured are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College hospital in Rajouri”, the sources said.
