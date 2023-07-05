Four killed as car collides with truck in TN

Chennai, July 5 Four people were killed and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a stationary truck at Tiruchi- Madurai national highway in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place early this morning in Viralimalai when the driver of the Chennai--bound car apparently lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a truck parked on the road side.

The Viralimalai police recovered the bodies and sent them to Manapparai government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured is undergoing treatment in Primary health centre at Kodambalur.

Identities of the deceased and the injured are being ascertained, the police said.

