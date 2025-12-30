Four killed as passenger vehicle rams into truck in MP

Maihar, Dec 30 At least four people were killed and 12 others were severely injured in a road accident on National Highway-30 in Maihar district, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident on Monday evening occurred near Tiloura village under the Nadan police station area when a speeding passenger vehicle, carrying members of the Patel family from Padariya village in neighbouring Katni district, crashed into a container truck.

The collision was not head-on but from behind, yet the impact was severe enough to cause widespread chaos at the scene. According to police, the vehicle carrying the passengers rammed into the rear of the truck with tremendous force, mangling the front portion of the passenger vehicle.

Three occupants died instantaneously, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Those who died have been identified as Chhonga Patel (60) from NKJ (New Katni Junction) Padariya; Jitendra Payasi (24) and Santlal Patel from Katni, and another person is yet to be identified.

Those who were injured have been identified as Jagdish Patel, Ram Sahay Patel, Ram Pratap Patel, Mangi Bai Patel, Shyam Sundar Patel, Om Patel, Krishna Patel, Satybhan Patel, Sant Lal, Satyam Patel and Maim Patel.

Police authorities said the condition of at least five of the injured remains very critical, raising fears that the death toll could rise. Most of the injured have been referred to Katni for advanced medical treatment.

According to the official, one woman died en route, while the fourth passenger, who has yet to be identified, died in Katni.

The victims were en route to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the immersion of ashes, a sacred Hindu ritual marking the final rites for a deceased member. The entire group belonged to the same extended Patel family, turning what was meant to be a journey of closure into one of profound tragedy.

All of them were residents of nearby Padariya village. Upon receiving information about the mishap, personnel from Nadan rural police station, led by the station in-charge, rushed to the spot.

With assistance from local residents, they launched an intensive rescue operation to extricate those trapped in the wreckage of the badly damaged traveller vehicle.

The effort involved cutting through twisted metal to free the victims.

All injured were promptly transported via ambulances to Maihar Civil Hospital for initial treatment. After providing first aid, the five critically injured individuals were referred to the district hospital in Satna for advanced medical care.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause, including whether speeding, poor visibility, or mechanical failure played a role. Preliminary reports suggest excessive speed as a contributing factor.

