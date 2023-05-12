Four killed in road accident in Kanyakumari
May 12, 2023
Chennai, May 12 Four people were killed and seven others grievously injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on Friday morning.
According to police, a van carrying a dance troupe from Tiruchendur to Kanniyakumi collided with an oncoming bus at Vellamadam in Nagercoil- Tirunelveli, national highway.
The bus was en route to Roshakulam from Nagercoil.
