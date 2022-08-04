Four killed in road accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway
By IANS | Published: August 4, 2022 09:54 PM2022-08-04T21:54:04+5:302022-08-04T22:05:07+5:30
Jammu, Aug 4 Four people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Thursday, police said.
Police sources said that a passenger vehicle went out of the driver's control at Kela Morh in Ramban and plunged into a gorge.
"Four persons died on the spot while seven others were injured. A rescue operation was immediately launched. Further details are awaited," a source said.
