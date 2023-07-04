Four killed in showroom fire in UP's Jhansi
July 4, 2023
Jhansi, July 4 Four people, including a woman, were killed after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.
The incident happened late on Monday evening. The fire engulfed a three-storey electronics showroom and a sports store located in Sipri Bazar area, trapping people inside.
Three people were burnt alive inside the showroom and their bodies were recovered, later in the night.
A woman, who worked as an assistant manager at a United Insurance Company, was rescued and rushed to the hospital.
She succumbed to burn injuries during treatment.
Police along with fire tenders conducted a rescue operation for about 10 hours. District Magistrate of Jhansi, Ravindra Kumar, has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire.
