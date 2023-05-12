Four Nigerians among six held for duping hundreds of women

Gurugram, May 12 With the arrest of six people four Niger and two women the Gurugram police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang which allegedly duped hundreds of women by befriending them via social media, police said.

According to police, a complaint was received on March 13, from a woman who claimed that in the same month, she had befriended a man through social media who introduced himself as a doctor based in the United Kingdom and they started talking over the phone.

"On April 4, she received a call from a woman who called herself a customs official and informed the victim that gold and foreign currency had arrived in her name, for which she will have to pay Rs 45,000 as tax, which she did," the woman told the police.

Thereafter, she transferred another Rs 8.85 lakh as tax to the suspects.

Following this, the woman reported the matter to the police and a case was registered in the cyber crime police stationA (east), Gurugram.

During the probe, the police nabbed six accused identified as Samuel Ubaka Igwatu, Emmanuel Chukwudi, Anidebe Emeka Alex, Audimnobifitu Aloysis a Nigerian national and Wassomichon and Chanchamaliyu Panme a Manipur resident involved in the alleged crime from Delhi's Mohan Garden.

Investigations revealed that the Nigerian national was illegally staying in India; their passport/visa had already expired.

