Four of a family killed in road accident in TN

Chennai, May 1 Four people of a family were killed when their car collided with another vehicle in Bhavanisagar near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Murugan (35) of Jadayampalayam in Coimbatore district, his wife Ranjitha (30) and their children, Abhishek (8) and Nitheesha(6).

The incident occurred when Murugan, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle and it collided with another car coming from the opposite direction on Sathyamangalam- Mettupalayam road, Bhavanisagar Police said.

Two passengers of another car were injured and admitted to Sathyamangalam government hospital.

The bodies will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem at Sathyamangalam government hospital.

