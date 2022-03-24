Four of family killed in road accident in K'taka

Chitradurga, March 24 Four members of a family, including two children, were killed on the spot in a road accident when a bike they were travelling on collided with a private bus coming from opposite direction in Holalkere police station limits in Karnataka.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraj (43), Shailaja (38), Santhosh (13) and Veeresh (15), all residents of B. Durga village.

Nagaraj, along with his family, was returning from Henbalagere village.

The accident occurred due to negligence of bus driver, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor