Four suspected members of Bambiha gang held in Punjab
By IANS | Published: August 9, 2023 08:19 PM 2023-08-09T20:19:32+5:30 2023-08-09T20:20:04+5:30
Chandigarh, Aug 9 The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday arrested four suspected members of the Bambiha ...
Chandigarh, Aug 9 The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday arrested four suspected members of the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Barnala district, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
Describing it as a major breakthrough, he said it was an intelligence-based operation.
The criminals opened fire on police and in self-defence, the police party fired back, resulting in the accused sustaining gunshot injuries, he said.
Three other criminals were arrested along with three pistols and 20 cartridges and a snatched car.
They were active in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Yadav added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app