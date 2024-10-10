Four trainee SIs arrested in Rajasthan in 2021 paper leak case

Jaipur, Oct 10 The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police arrested four trainees in the 2021 SI Recruitment Exam paper leak case, said officials here on Thursday.

The SOG will produce all four accused in the court and take them on remand.

Those arrested include sub-inspectors Monica, Renu Kumari Chauhan, Surjeet Singh Yadav and Neeraj Kumar Yadav who will be produced in the court and taken on remand by the SoG.

Officials said that the SIs will be quizzed in detail. Information has to be gathered about the source of money, which they gave to the accused. Also, to whom else did they give the SI papers? Many such questions will be asked of these trainee SIs during remand.

The SOG reached the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) on October 9 where five trainee SIs were detained. After interrogation, four of them were arrested while one was released, said the officials.

In the SI recruitment paper leak case, a former member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Ramu Ram Raika, his son Devesh Raika and daughter Shobha Raika have also been arrested. Ramuram Raika had arranged the paper for his son and daughter six days before the SI exam.

During the interrogation by SOG, accused Raika informed that he got the paper from the then RPSC member Babulal Katara. After this, suspended member Katara was also arrested on a production warrant from Jaipur Central Jail.

The SOG has so far arrested 44 selected trainee SIs and more than 30 people associated with the paper leak gang in the 2021 SI Recruitment paper leak case and many trainee SIs are still on the radar of SOG.

Sources said that many trainee officers are suspected to be involved in the leak case. These include those who are pursuing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy. There are also reports that drug peddlers/dealers' children are taking training in the RPA. A few trainee officers have gone on leave fearing investigation, the sources added.

