Four-year-old girl molested by school peon in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11 A four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a peon at a school in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

A Delhi Police official said that they have detained the 43-year-old accused identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Balbir Vihar in Sultanpuri area, after an incident of molestation involving a four-year-old child was reported at the South Rohini police station on Wednesday.

The mother of the victim alleged that her child was molested on Tuesday while playing in the school.

"There was only one clue that the perpetrator had a mustache," said the official.

The girl had recently been admitted to school on May 1.

