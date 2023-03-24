Fraudster arrested for cheating retd army officer of Rs 3 crore

New Delhi [India], March 24 : A fraudster who has allegedly cheated a retired army colonel of his retirement funds worth Rs three crores was arrested from Rohini area here, police said on Thursday.

Retired colonel Raghujit Singh has filed a complaint against the accused Amit Thakur and his associates alleging that the accused persons duped him of his retirement funds worth Rs 3 crores on the pretext of investment in various insurance policies, Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav said.

"The accused persons first lured the complainant to invest in various insurance policies, took money from the complainant in their bank accounts as premium of insurance policies but never paid/deposited the same against any policy", the SP said.

Reportedly, the present case was registered in the year 2018 but the accused was evading his arrest since then and could not be traced, police said.

"On the basis of received inputs, the team located the above accused person in the area of Rohini and conducted a raid at his hideout. Subsequently, the team arrested the accused person namely Amit Thakur Resident of Vijay Vihar, Sector-4, Rohini, Delhi", said the SP said.

SP Yadav added that during the course of interrogation, it was found that the accused Thakur was also declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a case under sections 420/406/120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused was absconding for 5 years and was continuously shifting his hideouts in Delhi, police added.

