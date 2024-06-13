Free Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Extends Deadline; Check Step-by-Step Process and Additional Details

The central government has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar detail updates beyond June 14, 2024. If your mobile device is registered with Aadhaar, you can access numerous services using Aadhaar OTP authentication. It's important to note that mobile numbers can only be registered or updated with Aadhaar at an Aadhaar centre.

What is the new deadline for updating Aadhaar for free?

The new deadline for updating Aadhaar for free is September 14, 2024, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

What is Aadhaar card?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to Indian residents, based on their biometric and demographic data. It serves to prevent duplication of numbers by detecting fake and ghost identities, thereby ensuring integrity and uniqueness through its linkage with individuals' biometrics. This system effectively identifies and mitigates instances of fraud and ghost identities within the population.

To update Aadhaar details online, follow these steps:

Log in to Aadhaar Portal:

Go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Verify Identity and Address Details:

Check the identity and address details displayed in your Aadhaar profile.

Verify Details:

If the details displayed are correct, select the option confirming the correctness of the details.

Select Identity Document:

Choose the type of identity document you want to submit from the drop-down menu.

Upload Identity Document:

Upload the scanned copy of your identity document.

Ensure the file size is less than 2MB.

Accepted file formats: JPEG, PNG, or PDF.

Select Address Document:

Choose the type of address document you want to submit from the drop-down menu.

Upload Address Document:

Upload the scanned copy of your address document.

Ensure the file size is less than 2MB.

Accepted file formats: JPEG, PNG, or PDF.

Can you update your Aadhaar details multiple times?

You can update the date of birth in your Aadhaar card only once, with changes allowed within a maximum range of plus or minus three years from the originally recorded date of birth. Similarly, gender details can be updated only once.

If your Aadhaar card was issued more than 10 years ago and has not been updated since, UIDAI advises citizens to submit proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents to re-validate their demographic information. This ensures improved service delivery and successful certification processes.