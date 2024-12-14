Free Aadhaar Update: Last Date to Update UIDAI Details Extended; Check New Date

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again extended the deadline for updating details in the Aadhaar database or on the Aadhaar card. UIDAI announced that Aadhaar updates can now be done free of cost until June 14, 2025. Under this free facility, cardholders can update their details in the Aadhaar database without any charges. Previously, the deadline had been extended to December 14, 2024. This step has been taken by UIDAI to ensure that millions of people can update their Aadhaar-linked documents in a timely manner.

UIDAI shared this update on Saturday through the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). It stated that the deadline for free online document uploads has been extended until June 14. This extension is expected to benefit lakhs of Aadhaar holders. The free service for uploading identity and address-related documents is available exclusively on the MyAadhaar portal.

#UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/wUc5zc73kh — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 14, 2024

"#UIDAl extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2025; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAl has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar," said UIDAI in a post on X.

UIDAI is encouraging individuals whose Aadhaar cards are over 10 years old and have not been updated to take advantage of this opportunity. Updates can be made free of charge only through the MyAadhaar portal until 14 June 2025.