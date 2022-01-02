Free Cash Withdrawal: Dodge New ATM Rules! There are two ways to withdraw money for free

In the new year, there has been a big change in the rules related to ATMs. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an increase in the charges levied if the limit of free ATM transactions expires. This means that you will have to pay this fee if you make ATM transactions more times than your bank offers for free transactions. (ATM Transaction Charge) However, you can evade this charge and withdraw money. You will not have to pay any charge for withdrawing money in this way.

You can withdraw money through Micro Atm and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. From January 1, it has become more expensive to withdraw cash from ATMs. This free limit of people is not over yet. So now people have to measure and use ATMs. Earlier, when the free limit for cash and non-cash transactions expired, a charge of Rs 20 per transaction was levied. It has gone up to Rs 21 from 2022.

What is a micro ATM

ATM charges do not affect micro ATMs. This will allow you to withdraw money through it. But first you need to know what a micro ATM is. Micro ATMs are POS machines in stores. But you can't easily withdraw money with this. That means not every store can pull it off. Some banks offer micro ATM withdrawals in some shops, where you can withdraw money. You can withdraw money if the shopkeeper is known elsewhere.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

If you want, you can withdraw money for free using Aadhaar based payment system. The new RBI rule does not apply to this either. Banks or other financial institutions withdraw money with the help of your fingerprint and mobile number. NPCI has created this facility. For this, authentication is obtained through UIDAI. No debit, no credit card required. However, your account must be linked to your base. This machine is similar to a swipe machine.