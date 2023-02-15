Free Education for women to Senior Citizen Pension: JP Nadda releases BJP's election manifesto for Meghalaya polls

The Bhartiya Janta Party's national president JP Nadda today released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 scheduled be held on February 27. The manifesto promises implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the timely disbursal of salaries of the government employees, reported ANI.

Programme for the girl child that will provide her a bond worth Rs. 50,000 upon her birth. Free education for women from KG to PG will also be ensured. 2 free LPG cylinders annually for the beneficiaries of the Ujjawala Yojana. Special Economic Zones will be established for the empowerment of youth. Pension for the Senior Citizens will be doubled. A scheme that would provide annual financial assistance worth Rs. 3,000 to landless farmers. Meanwhile, Tripura is gearing up to vote on Thursday, February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls on February 27. The counting for all three states will be held on March 2. The terms of all three state assemblies, each with a strength of 60 members, end in March - Nagaland on March 12, Meghalaya on March 15 and Tripura on March 22.