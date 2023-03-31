Fresh stone pelting in Howrah day after Ram Navami clashes

Fresh stone pelting was reported in Howrah district of West Bengal, day after clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in the industrial town. Video shared by news agency ANI showed stone pelting even as police personnel tried to control the situation.Amid the tension prevailing in Howrah, chief minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and other right-wing organisations for the violence.

"Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," the chief minister told a Bengali news channel. The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making provocative statements during Ram Navami. “Yesterday’s attack and arson on RamNavami processions in various locations in West Bengal is a direct result of CM Mamata Banerjee’s provocative statements against organizers of #RamNavami . We can clearly see WB police standing with the rioters & watching silently”, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar tweeted.