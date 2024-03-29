Fresh tension grips Sandeshkhali over attack on AISF supporters

Kolkata, March 29 Tension gripped the Bermajur locality at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Friday following an attack on the All India Secular Front (AISF) workers who tried to hoist the party flag there.

Incidentally, the leader of the local Trinamool Congress workers accused of launching the attack on AISF activists is the namesake of the now-suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams in the area on January 5.

The Trinamool leader is known in the locality as 'Chota Sheikh Shahjahan', an influential ruling party activist in the area, who is also accused of being part of the mob that had attacked the ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Now, questions are being raised in the political circles of the state over the continuing reign of terror at Sandeshkhali, despite the arrest of Shahjahan, who was widely regarded as the uncrowned king of the area.

According to the local people, two AISF workers -- Jakaria Molla and Hakam Molla -- who were trying to hoist the party flag in the area were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by Chota Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. Even some women AISF workers present on the spot were reportedly not spared.

Besides Jakaria Molla and Hakam Molla, two women AISF activists -- Afsana Biwi and Roksana Biwi -- reportedly received injuries in the attack.

As tension gripped Sandeshkhali, a large contingent of police has been deployed in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor