From appeasement to report card politics: BJP hails ‘new normal’ under Modi govt

New Delhi, June 9 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday described the eleven years of the Modi government as transformational and the one that redefined and reshaped Indian politics.

Addressing a press conference at the party HQs, BJP President J.P. Nadda said that in the past 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics, and it should be etched in the history books in golden letters. He said the Modi government has brought defining change in the country’s politics and marked a decisive shift from -- politics of appeasement to the politics of report cards.

“This has become the new normal,” Nadda said.

“11 years ago, appeasement and division of society on caste and religion were the political culture. But after 2014, a responsible government took charge under PM Modi, which started the politics of the report card,” he added.

“A remarkable transformation has taken place in the past eleven years. In the past, politics was often driven by appeasement politics, but that has now shifted to politics of performance, accountability, and responsible governance. This has now become the new normal,” he said.

Nadda credited the Prime Minister for ushering in bold reforms across sectors and also for launching path-breaking initiatives like revoking Article 370 and Triple Talaq.

“Our government took bold and historic decisions in the national interest. We abrogated Article 370 and abolished Triple Talaq. We enacted a new Waqf Act and passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). We also ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies,” the BJP chief pointed out.

He said that it is difficult to present a full account of 11 years of governance in a single press conference; however, he underscored that the gamut of visionary policies and bold reforms has laid the foundation of a developed and self-reliant India.

He said that bold and transparent governance under PM Modi has laid the foundation for a futuristic administration, and this will pave the way for the realisation of the Viksit Bharat dream.

The growing public sentiment of ‘Modi hai tau mumkin hai’ shows people’s unflinching faith and confidence in PM Modi’s leadership and reinforces the belief that even arduous tasks can be overcome under his stewardship, he opined.

Nadda further underlined the government's unwavering commitment towards building Bharat of everyone’s dreams and said that the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' remains its governing principle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor