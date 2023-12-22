From colonial hangover to police state: Kapil Sibal on 3 criminal laws

On Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the three bills passed in the Rajya Sabha to reform the criminal justice system lack an Indian essence. Sibal argued that the initiative reflects a transition from a colonial hangover to a police state.

Criminal Law Bills Made for India For Indians, said Shah. My take: Nothing Indian about them 90% remain the same The balance: Move from the colonial hangover to a police state, Sibal posted on his official social media account, X.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed that the three bills approved in the Rajya Sabha, aimed at reforming the criminal justice system, will pave the way for an indigenous criminal justice system in India, replacing laws that were originally promulgated by the British.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the three criminal bills the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill replacing the colonial laws namely the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act with Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointing its a begging of a new era aimed at making time-bound justice delivery to Indians by protecting their human rights.