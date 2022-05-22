From Kohinoor replica to optical maze, Jaipur gems and jewellery museum to open soon

Jaipur, May 22 Are you a repeat traveller to Jaipur trying to explore something new in the city? Have the forts and palaces been toured many times by you and now you want something exciting and unique?

If yes is the answer to these questions, here comes India's first international standard gems and jewellery museum which is set to open for tourists by mid June in Jaipur. The first of its kind museum will feature the Optical Glass Maze, where you will feel hypnotised as you experience real optical illusions.

Also, you will experience disbelief in looking at the replicas of the "Floating Stones" used by Lord Ram and his army to build the floating bridge, "Ram Setu", to Lanka.

Bird lovers can see and experience a variety of birds, including beautiful peacocks in the natural setting of Khazana Mahal.

This museum situated at Gurjar Ghati near Jalmahal, Jaipur, will take you through a magical journey of Gems, Jewellery, Crafts, Heritage, History, Folklore and Tradition in the 100 year old Heritage Haveli set in the pristine Aravalli hills.

You will be able to see replicas of the Kohinoor diamond, a dinosaur bone, shark teeth, big diamonds and the 'Floating Stones" used by Lord Ram and his army to build the "Ram Setu", to Lanka.

The largest finger ring in the world, a piece of a real shooting star, the incredible floating stones, the world's largest and most unique collection of stamps and postcards that commemorate a gem or a jewel have been displayed here.

Due to the valuable, rare and expensive display, tight security arrangements have been made.

Says Anup Shrivastav, who has designed the museum along with the founder of the Museum of Gem and Jewellery Federation Dr Rajnikant Shah, "This is situated close to the historically famous Parshuram Dwar, where the Ashwamedha Yagya was performed initially by Lord Ram and then in 1734 by Raja Sawai Jai Singh the second. Khazana Mahal showcases more than 2000 pieces of real and rare gemstones and jewellery across 50+ different types and categories."

Each of these, be it a historical artefact, rare gem, ancient statue, mesmerising painting or an exquisite piece of jewellery, comes with a story and history that defines the character of each unique piece. These range from myths, historical facts and even their use and importance in Bollywood.

The museum gives visitors an opportunity to dress up like a real Queen or King with its royalty replica dresses.

We have tied up with travel agents and shall soon tie up with Rajasthan Tourism too, says Shrivastav adding, "As the collection is exquisite, expensive and unique, we shall allow only 21 people to visit the museum at a time."

"The entry fee for Indian tourists is Rs 500 while Rs 1500 shall be charged from foreign tourists," he said.

