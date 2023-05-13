From 'terror' to 'tourism hotspot': G20 meeting set to herald all-round development in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 13 : Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to host a working group meeting of tourism delegates from the G20 nations in ten-day time. The Summit is set to usher in a new positive phase in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT).

The citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are upbeat and are extending full support to the Jammu and Kashmir Administration to make the program a grand success, believing that the event is going to be historical in showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a tourism destination, not just for India, but also for the entire world.

It's for the first time in the past 70 years that J&K would be hosting an international event like G-20, and the occasion offers UT a chance to rise to the occasion of exhibiting its market prospects, and ecotourism ventures.

"G20 Summit in Kashmir is set to boost tourism, providing a platform for the region to showcase its beauty to the world. It is a proud moment for every Kashmiri and a significant milestone for the tourism sector," said Mukhtar Ahmad, a hotelier in Srinagar.

"Entire Valley is excited for the grand G-20. This is the first time such a grant venue is happening in the valley. Earlier no such event has taken place in this paradise. Our handicrafts and tourism destinations will be highlighted on the global platform," he said.

Kashmir, popularly known as the paradise on earth, is surrounded by ranges of the Himalayas. The valley is also famous for its hospitality.

The general public of Jammu and Kashmir, including students, are widely participating in various events in the run-up to the main meet.

An official said that the people have understood that Kashmir is gearing up to host an important summit that would transform UT into a tourist centre of global importance.

"People of Kashmir want development at a fast pace. It is due to the people's will that peace is prevailing in the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir UT. It is an exciting prospect that our youth is eagerly anticipating the speech of Prime Minister Modi. People here in Kashmir believe this event will be a milestone in the history of the region and will pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity," he said.

He said that there are no shutdowns being witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir against the visits of foreign dignitaries or any important persons.

"Srinagar has always held a special place in my heart, I've been closely following developments across the UT. You won't believe, I, as a citizen was delighted to hear the news last year that our Srinagar City will be hosting a G20 Conference," said, Zubair Ahmad, a local resident of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Adding that G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar will be a significant occasion that will highlight the region's potential as a tourism destination.

"The authorities have been successful in giving a makeover to the valley. Kashmir is transforming into a Brand new UT. And it's heartening to see the international community recognizing the potential of our Jammu and Kashmir UT and the efforts of the government to develop our UT," he said.

Official sources said the Union Territory (UT) administration is expecting to host over a 100 non-ministerial members representing the G-20 nations. "It's a tourism stakeholders' meeting and will give a boost to J-K's tourism prospects too," a senior official said.

Dignitaries from 20 different countries will attend the meeting and discuss tourism, unemployment, and socioeconomic development in different regions. The three-day second Tourism Working Group Global (TWG) meeting, under India's G20 presidency, is scheduled to begin in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

Elegant arrangements have been made beforehand to make this event special and memorable. In many places, walls are being painted brilliantly with colorful designs and colors to showcase our culture during the G-20 journey. Streets, roads, and parks are revamped and designed to openly welcome special guests.

In Srinagar, preparations are in their final stages. A security plan has been worked out for the event, with multi-tier security arrangements and traffic diversions, officials said. The main venue, Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), situated on the banks of the Dal Lake, is getting a Rs 7.5-crore makeover, which includes upgrading the digital infrastructure and refurbishing the exteriors and interiors.

In addition to glossy G20 logos installed at multiple places, the visitors will be greeted by rows of lampposts illuminated in the green, white and orange of the national flag.

The UT administration is planning to take delegates, scheduled to stay in Kashmir for four days, on sightseeing trips to Gulmarg, Baramulla, and the Dachigam National Park, known for the Kashmir stag.

Official sources also said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth passage of the event. "Administration is of the belief that G-20 is a great opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir at the global platform, so elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth passage of the event," the official said. Adding that everything is on the right track and there will be no curbs anywhere while educational institutions and the markets will remain open.

Tourism is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and the maximum share of the Union territory's GDP comes from tourism, with this tourism players are hopeful that the summit would provide further opportunities for growth to the sector.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) president Tariq Gh Bedaba said that they are hopeful that it would provide opportunities for growth to the tourism sector here.

"G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar is the best thing happening in Kashmir. It will send a strong message that Kashmir is a safe tourist destination and people should visit the picturesque place to enjoy its natural beauty and hospitality of locals," he said.

Like CCIK chief, Ali Mohammad too is hopeful that the G-20 meeting would prove helpful in showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a tourism destination

He said Kashmir will witness an increase in footfall of foreign tourists. "This meeting will ensure foreign tourists visit Kashmir in large numbers as used to be the case before 1990s," Ali said.

The upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar will be important for showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a tourism destination, not just for India, but also for the entire world.

The diplomats and other officials are said to have prepared a comprehensive plan to use this conclave for boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

An official aware of the preparations for the conclave said, "While Kashmir is already popular as a tourist hotspot for the whole country, the government is working on a robust and effective plan under 'tourism diplomacy' to increase tourist influx from abroad to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the idea is to generate more employment opportunities for the youth."

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha earlier on May 04 had described G20 summits as a matter of pride for the country and impressed upon the officials to make concerted efforts to ensure the successful conduct of one of the meetings in Srinagar.

"G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure the successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar," Sinha said.

The LG asked the departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the historic occasion a memorable one.

India assumed the Presidency of the powerful grouping G20 from Indonesia on December 1 and is hosting about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country. The third G20 tourism working group meeting will be held in Srinagar between May 22-24.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Pertinently, this year Rs 447 crore has been allocated to the tourism sector to develop J&K as a modern and smart tourist destination.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said under 'Tourism Mission' initiative, 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural, and heritage sites, and 75 new tracks are being developed in the UT to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

