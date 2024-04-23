FSSAI To Check Quality of MDH and Everest Spices Sold in India

India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has started taking samples of spices from various brands nationwide, including popular ones like MDH and Everest. This action comes in response to quality apprehensions raised by Singapore and Hong Kong, according to a government insider.

Following recent developments, the FSSAI has commenced the sampling of spices from various brands, including MDH and Everest, to assess their compliance with FSSAI standards, a source informed PTI. Additionally, it was clarified that the FSSAI does not oversee the quality of spices intended for export.

Operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the FSSAI routinely collects samples of spices from the market to ensure the quality of products available in the domestic market. Concurrently, the Spices Board of India is investigating the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of four spice-mix products from Indian brands MDH and Everest. These bans were implemented due to alleged excessive presence of the pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

We are looking into the matter. We are at it, Spices Board of India Director A B Rema Shree told PTI. The companies could not be contacted immediately. The Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) has asked consumers not to buy these products and traders not to sell, while the Singapore Food Agency has directed a recall of such spices.

The affected products include MDH's Madras Curry Powder (a spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.