Fuel Prices on September 27: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other Cities

The prices of diesel and petrol held steady in metro cities. As of September 27, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72, per litre. For diesel, it is Rs 89.62.

The petrol rate and diesel rates in Delhi are at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively. Hyderabad now has the highest fuel costs in the nation, and the prices are on the rise. Hyderabad charges Rs. 109.66 for a litre of gasoline and Rs. 97.82 for a litre of diesel.

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, Maharashtra is the only state to have cut rates. The Maharashtra government had announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel in July.

The fuel prices are adjusted daily in accordance with worldwide benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates by public sector Oil Marketing Companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Every day at six in the morning, new pricing for petrol and diesel go into effect.

