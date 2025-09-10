Fulfilling poll promises despite financial problems: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 10 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that the TDP-led NDA government in the state is fulfilling its election promises despite the financial problems.

He announced that the government will fulfil another promise on Dussehra by providing annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to every autorickshaw driver.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at the ‘Super Six Super Hit’ public meeting organised by the ruling coalition to celebrate the implementation of ‘Super Six’ promises.

Terming the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance ‘super hit’, the TDP President said the alliance would continue in future to take the state ahead on the path of development.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, state BJP president PVN Madhav and several leaders of all three parties addressed the public meeting.

Taking strong exception to the language being used by leaders of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Naidu warned that the government would not keep quiet to the attempts to incite violence.

The Chief Minister blamed the previous government for the financial difficulties faced by the state. He alleged that the YSRCP government raised Rs 10 lakh crore in debt and claimed that the coalition government attracted Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments into the state.

Naidu said the coalition successfully implemented ‘Super Six’ promises, benefitting lakhs of people.

The Chief Minister said the public meeting was organised to tell people that the coalition fulfilled the promises during the 15 months. He claimed that the coalition government did in 100 days what YSRCP could not do in five years.

Terming ‘NTR Bharosa pension’ as the biggest welfare scheme in the country, he said the government has so far spent about Rs 45,000 crore on this scheme alone.

He also listed out schemes like ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ to provide financial assistance to farmers, Talli Ki Vandanam to give financial aid to women sending their children to school, and Deepam to provide free gas cylinders and free bus travel for women.

He assured farmers that the government would take steps to ensure that there is no shortage of urea.

Naidu claimed that YSRCP was facing an existential threat. He remarked that the opposition party was shutting down its offices and was seen only on social media.

The TDP President challenged YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the Assembly and participate in the discussion. “They are saying they will come to the Assembly only if they get the status of the main opposition. I can’t give the status. It’s for the people to give that status,” he said.

Stating that the alliance of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP would continue, he said the governance of the coalition was making their cadres proud. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending all support to the state.

Naidu said that his goal is to see a healthy, wealthy and happy society. He vowed to continue working for the poor till his last breath.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government was working for the welfare of people by fulfilling all promises despite the financial hurdles.

The Jana Sena Party leader said the government rolled out a scheme for Rs 25 lakh health insurance to every family. He also mentioned that the government organised a record number of gram sabhas.

BJP state president Madhav said the state’s economy had derailed under the YSRCP rule and claimed that the coalition government brought it back on rails.

