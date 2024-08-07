FUMMA to give Rs 3 cr worth furniture to Wayanad victim families

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 Furniture Manufacturers and Merchants Welfare Association of Kerala (FUMMA) on Wednesday announced that they will give basic furniture worth Rs 3 crore to all the families in the affected areas of Wayanad.

FUMMA President Tomy Pullikattil told IANS that roughly 450 homes have been destroyed in the landslide-hit areas and the association will try to give a full set of brand-new basic furniture to every family.

“We will also meet the Chief Minister on Thursday and will give him our commitment for the supply of the furniture,” said Pullikattil.

He said that the set includes cots, mattresses, dining tables, chairs, bed sheets, armchairs and cupboards.

“We are prepared to give one set to all families initially but once the state government fully rehabilitates and builds new homes for them that time we will also give them the furniture as part of the long-term rehabilitation plan,” the FUMMA President told IANS.

During the 2018 floods and the Covid years, the Fumma had also come forward and helped the people in need.

On Wednesday, the rescue and rehabilitation continued for the ninth day after the massive landslide occurred at four villages in Wayanad.

The toll has now touched 413, with 152 people still missing.

