G20: Second environment and climate sustainability working group meeting to begin tomorrow at Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 26 : The second Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting will begin on Monday in which 130 delegates from G20 member countries along with 11 invitee countries and 14 international orgzations will take part at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The second ECSWG meeting will be held from March 27-29, 2023 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The meeting would focus on thematic areas like arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity; encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy and promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy.

Special presentations on major initiatives like Namami Gange, Climate Resilient Infrastructure, Participatory Ground Water Management, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Mission will also be made during the meeting.

According to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, "The delegates will get an opportunity to witness a mix of modernity and tradition during the excursions, orgsed as a part of the meeting."

India's ancient water management practices will be demonstrated at the Adalaj Vav- Ancient Stepwell and India's engineering prowess will be on display at the Sabarmati siphon, the ministry said.

"Delegates will also have an opportunity to experience Gujarat's vibrant cultural traditions through specially curated dance and music performances, and will also have the opportunity to taste the local cuisine during their visit," the ministry added

Ministry further said that the conference will commence with a side event on Water Resources Management led by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, where G20 member countries will make presentations on best practices on this subject.

The final day will feature more technical sessions and a discussion on the outline of the final Ministerial Communique, it added.

Various orgzations under the Ministry of Jal Shakti will also put up stalls on themes including Atal Bhujal Yojana, Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Namame Gange, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, National Water Mission etc during the meeting showcasing and sharing the high-quality work with the delegates.

The second ECSWG meeting is a step in fostering the efforts of the G20 countries, invitee countries, and international orgzations towards a sustainable and resilient future.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is committed to working with all stakeholders to drive outcomes under each of the priority areas, and to achieve a sustainable and resilient future for all.

