G20 Summit: Flag marches conducted in Northeast Delhi’s sensitive areas

New Delhi, Sep 4 Ahead of the G20 Summit in the national Capital, the Delhi Police on Monday conducted flag marches in sensitive areas in the northeast district including Seelampur, Bhrampuri, Chand Bagh among others.

“In view of G20 Summit, all security measures are exalted across the northeast district by effective picket checking, group patrolling/Flag March & additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the sensitive areas,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey wrote on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

“Also, a multi-layer security arrangement duly backed by ground & aerial surveillance has been put in place to thwart any untoward incident during the event,” he tweeted.

“We also appeal to all to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area and not pay heed to rumours,” said a senior police official.

