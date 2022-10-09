Gaiety marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 9 Milad-ub-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Sunday amid tight security.

Processions, meetings, sermons, feeding of the poor, and feeling of religiosity marked the festival.

Thousands of people participated in the processions across Hyderabad, holding green flags and raising slogans in the praise of the Prophet.

The biggest Milad procession was organised by the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI). The participants were carrying flags, standards and buntings which bore religious inscriptions and symbols.

The main procession started from Syed Quadri Chaman and pass through various parts of the old city including Falaknuma, Aliabad crossroads, Laldarwaza crossroads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapul bridge, Salarjung Museum, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk before concluding at Volta Hotel Bibi Bazar.

Dozens of small processions were taken in other parts of old city and other Muslim majority areas in both twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Groups of youth took out bike rallies.

Religious organisations held different programmes to mark the occasion. Lectures were organised in several mosques. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) late on Saturday night organised an annual public meeting where a galaxy of religious scholars and faith leaders spoke.

Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat, a socio-religious organisation, also held its annual meeting on the occasion.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace. Most of the flyovers were also closed in the city in view of the processions.

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force and City Armed Reserve were deployed near the historic Mecca Masjid and other parts of the old city to maintain law and order.

Except Begumpet, Langar House, Dabeerpura and Lalapet flyovers and PVNR Express Way, all flyovers were closed for traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic restrictions were also imposed to relieve traffic congestion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and ensure public safety.

The vehicular traffic was diverted at several places along the procession route.

In view of the processions in other parts of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, traffic was diverted at various places in north zone, west zone, east zone and west central zone.

The Hyderabad police had also ordered closure of petrol pumps since Saturday night. However, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi found fault with the move.

"Why the closure of petrol pumps only for this festival," he asked and said he would accept it if the police ordered the closure of petrol pumps during all festivals.

