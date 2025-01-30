GAIL Q3 net profit surges to Rs 3,867cr, declares dividend of Rs 6.50 per share

New Delhi, Jan 30 GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday reported a 45 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,867 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year from Rs 2,672 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations increased by 6 per cent to Rs 34,958 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 32,931 crore in Q2 FY25.

GAIL has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

During the quarter, average natural gas transmission volume stood at 125.93 MMSCMD as against 130.63 MMSCMD in Q2 FY25.

Gas marketing volume stood at 103.46 MMSCMD as against 96.60 MMSCMD in previous quarter. The company’s LHC sales stood at 282 TMT as against 253 TMT & Polymer sales stood at 221 TMT as against 226 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

GAIL's net profit for the first nine months (April-December) of the current financial year shot up by 39 per cent to Rs 9,263 crore as compared to Rs 6,660 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,740 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2024 as against Rs 1,00,666 crores in corresponding period of previous year.

The profit before Tax (PBT) for nine months ended December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 12,123 crore, up by 39 per cent as compared to Rs 8,713 crore for the corresponding period in previous year, mainly on account of exceptional income due to SMTS settlement and also due to increase in gas transmission volumes, increased realisation in liquid hydrocarbons and better performance of petrochemicals.

The Consolidated Revenue from Operations on quarterly basis was up by 9 per cent to Rs 36,937 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 33,981 crore in Q2 FY25.

GAIL Chairman & Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that in Q3 FY25, GAIL has accounted for an exceptional income of $285 million (Rs 2,440 crores) from SEFE Marketing as settlement towards withdrawal of arbitration proceedings.

