Gain command over AI, Quantum Computing tech to spur India in innovation: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 19 Indian scientists and engineers must specialise in high-end technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing to strengthen the country’s position in cutting-edge innovation in the global arena, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Indian National Academy of Engineering’s Annual Convention at IIT Delhi.

Singh emphasised that these niche technologies are going to impact almost every sector in a big way in the coming times.

“Right now, we are in the initial phase. Our aim should be to first gain command over these technologies so that in the future, they can be used for the welfare of the people to fulfil their immediate basic needs,” he added.

Singh also pointed out that the world is continuously evolving, and the defence sector cannot remain untouched by this change.

While India was left behind in terms of modern weapons and technology earlier, the country is now moving “towards self-reliance in defence at an unprecedented pace”, he said.

Lauding the role of IITs in the scientific development of the country, the Defence Minister also called for establishing an even better organic relationship among the industry, research and development organisations, and academia.

“In developed countries, academic campuses play an important role in progressing frontier technologies. There is a need to explore ways how to co-opt IIT Delhi and similar institutions of higher scientific learning and excellence with the government’s development campaign,” he said.

“India is the youngest country at present. Our youth have the passion and the ability to innovate. Our government stands with them at every step.

We encourage their innovation and provide them with funds as per their needs.”

He noted that the country today “has become a hub of innovation and start-ups,” resulting in continuous technological prowess.

“We will always stand with our engineers and innovators. With our combined efforts, we will realise our dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor