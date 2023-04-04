Gambling racket busted in Delhi, 12 arrested

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Delhi police busted a gambling syndicate in Geeta Colony of the city's Shahdara District and arrested 12 persons in this connection.

Police also seized over Rs 20,000 cash, 10 mobiles and other gambling materials from the arrested accused.

Based on a tip-off that a person identified as Sunny was running a 'Satta' operation in Geeta Colony, police conducted a raid on April 1 and nabbed 12 persons from the site, DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said.

Three people identified as Dharmender, Vishal and Sachin hired as accountants and 9 punters were arrested from the spot. A total of Rs 20,100 allegedly stake money and other gambling accessories were also seized from the site, police said.

During an interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that Sunny, a resident of Geeta Colony was the kingpin of the illegal gambling racket.

Sunny was however not present during the raid and a hunt has been launched for him.

Police said sufficient evidence have been collected against all the accused and a case under Sections 3,4,9, and 55 of the Gambling Act has been registered against them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

