Gandhinagar: Gujarat ATS seizes drugs from Bhat village

A team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized huge quantity of drugs from Chulha Chicken Hotel from Bhat village in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Jaikishan Thakur and Ankit Singh Kulari.

Cannabis drugs were seized from Amazon parcel bags and two accused have been arrested.

As per preliminary information, they were selling drugs for the last 1 year.

As per the reports from Gujarat ATS, 6 biscuits made from cannabis oil called THC and CBD, 16 grams of shatter and 40 grams of charas were seized.

Further investigation was handed over to Gandhinagar SOG.

( With inputs from ANI )

