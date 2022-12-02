Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hits cattle for the fourth time

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit a cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening, a railway official said. The collision caused a minor dent to the train's front panel. This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago. Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm.

"There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said. After a brief halt, the train resumed journey at 6.35 pm. The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 this year from the Gujarat capital. The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.