Ganesamoorthy Dies: Erode MP Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Erode's constituency's sitting Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP, Ganesamoorthy, passed away at 5:05 am on Thursday, March 28. According to the hospital, he died due to cardiac arrest.

Ganesamoorthy was hospitalised on Saturday, March 25, after an alleged suicide attempt. His condition was critical, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko told ANI.