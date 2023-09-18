Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Banks to remain shut in several states, check list

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India from September 19 onwards to mark the birth of the Lord Ganesha.On this occasion, banks will be closed at different places across the country on September 18, 19 and 20.

September 19: Banks will remain closed on Tuesday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha).

September 20: Banks will be closed on Wednesday in Odisha and Goa due to Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai.

September 19: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

September 20: Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

The share market will remain closed on September 19 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi. According to information available on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on Ganesh Chaturthi.While banks will remain closed on these specified dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will continue to function as usual, allowing customers to carry out transactions conveniently online.