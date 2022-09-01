Ganesh Chaturthi: Aadhar card-themed Ganpati pandal wins hearts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2022 04:17 PM 2022-09-01T16:17:42+5:30 2022-09-01T16:20:50+5:30
Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees of the Hindu deity come out with creative ways to commemorate the Lord of Good Times (siddhivinayak). This year, after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, Ganesha fever has caught on with fervour once again.
To commemorate Ganesha festivities, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, a pandal has been prepared in the shape of an Aadhaar card, identifying Bappa's address and date of birth. The Aadhar card contains a cut-out inside which an idol of the deity has been placed. On scanning the barcode present at its side, a Google link for Lord Ganesha images opens up on the screen. The address mentioned on it is Shree Ganesh S/o Mahadev, Kailash Parvat, Top Floor, Near, Mansarover, Lake, Kailash Pincode- 000001 and the year of birth says 01/01/600CE
Speaking about the unique themed pandal, organiser Sarav Kumar told ANI, "One time when I was visiting Kolkata, there, I saw a Facebook pandal. Since I also do Ganesh pooja, it came to my mind that I too should do something unique. Hence, I got the idea of this Aadhar card pandal."