Ganesh Chaturthi: Aadhar card-themed Ganpati pandal wins hearts

Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees of the Hindu deity come out with creative ways to commemorate the Lord of Good Times (siddhivinayak). This year, after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, Ganesha fever has caught on with fervour once again.

To commemorate Ganesha festivities, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, a pandal has been prepared in the shape of an Aadhaar card, identifying Bappa's address and date of birth. The Aadhar card contains a cut-out inside which an idol of the deity has been placed. On scanning the barcode present at its side, a Google link for Lord Ganesha images opens up on the screen. The address mentioned on it is Shree Ganesh S/o Mahadev, Kailash Parvat, Top Floor, Near, Mansarover, Lake, Kailash Pincode- 000001 and the year of birth says 01/01/600CE

Speaking about the unique themed pandal, organiser Sarav Kumar told ANI, "One time when I was visiting Kolkata, there, I saw a Facebook pandal. Since I also do Ganesh pooja, it came to my mind that I too should do something unique. Hence, I got the idea of this Aadhar card pandal."