Ganesh Chaturthi begins with gaiety across Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 27 Ganesh Chaturthi began in Telangana on Wednesday with religious fervour and gaiety.

Thousands of idols were installed by people in towns and villages across the state as the 10-day festivities began with pomp and gaiety.

Hectic activity was seen in markets in Hyderabad and other towns with devotees buying idols and puja material.

A large number of huge idols were seen being transported in trucks to different parts of Greater Hyderabad and in other districts.

Devotees offered puja since morning at their homes, temples and in specially-erected pandals.

However, heavy rains in parts of Telangana and moderate rains in Hyderabad since Tuesday night dampened the festive spirit.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma worshipped the famous Ganesh idol at Khairatabad in the heart of the city.

This year, the organisers have installed a 69-feet tall and 28 feet wide idol made of clay, steel and rice husk.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Danam Nagender other elected representatives also participated in the first puja of Khairatabad Ganesh, the tallest idol in Telugu states.

The idol designed differently every year draws devotees from across the city and neighbouring district. This year’s idol, titled Vishwashanti Mahashakti Ganapati, is also drawing massive crowds.

Large number of devotees from Hyderabad and other districts made a beeline to offer puja at Khairatabad. Police made elaborate security arrangements and imposed traffic restrictions in the area to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

The festival will conclude with a massive immersion procession in Hyderabad on September 6. Hundreds of idols are immersed every year in Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city and several other lakes in and around the state capital.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Governor Varma and other leaders greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Vigneshwara to remove obstacles and fill everyone's life with happiness, wealth and health.

The CM appealed to devotees to perform puja with pomp and gaiety during the festivities in the glittering Ganesh Pandals in every village.

He directed the police to make all arrangements ensuring smooth traffic management in all district headquarters including Hyderabad during Ganesh Navaratri festivities. The police were also ordered to take up appropriate precautions at all pandals where huge crowd gathers.

The CM said that the people's government is supplying free power to Ganesh pandals this year also.

Governor Varma extended festive greetings and wishes to all the people on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, to remove hurdles for the success of their every endeavours. It is customary to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha before starting any work for its successful completion, he said.

“I pray and wish that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our state and of our nation. May this auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations bring health, prosperity, joy and happiness to you all,” he said.

