Ganesh Visarjan violence 'pre-planned': BJP's fact finding panel

Bengaluru, Sep 20 Karnataka BJP's fact-finding committee on violence during the Ganesh idol immersion in Mandya district on Friday claimed that the incident was pre-planned and the riots occurred due to "appeasement politics" of the Congress government.

The committee, headed by BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan, submitted its report to BJP state president and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Ashwath Narayan said, "The accused had worn masks and were carrying petrol bombs. All these things imply that the incident was pre-planned. The same specific shops were targeted for the third time, and set on fire in town."

"Petrol was supplied for the petrol bombs from a specific petrol pump. Nagamangala has become a hideout for absconding criminals, anti-social elements, and traitors. It is also a hub for banned Popular Front of India (PFI) activities, where narcotic substances are being stored," he alleged.

"How despite the ban, PFI functioning was allowed. It shows police failure," he remarked.

"Politics of hatred is being carried out in the state. There have been assaults on eight police personnel. Despite that, no Medico-Legal Case (MLC) has been registered," claimed Ashwath Narayan.

Cases have been registered against innocent people, he said.

Ashwath Narayan said that cases against the accused have been withdrawn for votes.

"Around 25-30 people were on the main road when the riot occurred. Police failure and appeasement are visible," said Ashwath Narayan.

"During our administration, there were no riots during the Ganesh festival. But now, riots have occurred in nearly 10 places across the state. Provocation has taken place without any reason. Their elected representatives are threatening to create a situation like Bangladesh and storm the Governor's office," he stated.

Members of the Committee Former minister K.C. Narayan Gowda, BJP state secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, retired IPS officer and party leader Bhaskar Rao were present during the media briefing.

