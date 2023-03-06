Gang engaged in duping women via dating app busted in Noida, 6 Nigerian nationals held

The Noida police busted a gang involved in duping hundreds of women in the name of customs officials by befriending them through online dating app, here on Sunday.

While investigating the matter the Police nabbed six Nigerian nationals including a woman, besides seizing three laptops, 17 mobiles, internet dongles, Rs 40,860/- in cash, and three passports.

The Police Commisionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar took to Twitter to inform the detailing of the arrest. "Gang doing fraud in the name of customs by befriending women through an online dating app was busted, 06 Nigerian accused including a woman arrested, 03 laptops, 17 mobiles, internet dongles, Rs 40,860/- in cash, 03 passports, etc recovered from possession. Police Station Sector-20 Noida!"

Detailing the modus operandi of the gang DCP Harish Chander while talking to reporters said, "The accused impersonated foreign nationals and came in touch with women through dating apps. After gaining the trust of the victims they say that they are coming to India to meet them on a certain date."

He said they contacted the women saying that they have been detained at the custom since they were bringing expensive gifts and need some money in order to get them released, adding that the arrested lady (Nigerian) impersonated the custom official.

A detailed probe has been launched into the case by the Police by registering a case under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act at the Sector 20 Police Station in Noida.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor