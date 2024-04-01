Gang-rape victim in Rajasthan alleges misbehaviour by magistrate; FIR registered

Jaipur, April 1 A gang-rape victim in Rajasthan's Karauli district has made serious allegations against a magistrate and filed a complaint with police alleging that he asked her 'to open clothes to see her injuries'.

Her complaint to the police said, “After I gave my statement, the magistrate stopped me and said- 'Open your clothes, I want to see the injury marks on your body'."

The police have registered an FIR against the magistrate.

Police officials said that the 18-year-old victim, resident of Hindaun City area, was raped by some youths on March 19.

She took refuge in the court and registered a case at Hindaun Sadar police station on March 27 on the orders of the court.

The investigation in the rape case was done by Hindaun Deputy Superintendent of Police. The police got the medical done on March 27 itself. The statement of the victim was also recorded in the Magistrate Court of Hindaun City on March 30.

After the statement in the court, the victim reached the Hindaun Deputy Superintendent of Police office and lodged the complaint. The victim alleged that after recording the statement, the magistrate stopped her and asked her to "open the clothes".

The victim then filed a case against the magistrate at Hindaun Kotwali police station. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Deputy Superintendent Mina Meena, in-charge of Karauli ST-SC Cell.

After filing the report, the victim said, "Whatever the magistrate said to me, I do not want it to happen to any other victim. So it is necessary that the accused magistrate should be punished."

Meanwhile, the investigating officer Mina Meena said, “The matter is serious. Will investigate it thoroughly. Right now I have only received the report. Statements of the victim will also be taken.”

Hindon police station Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harlal Singh confirmed the incident and said that the team was making a thorough investigation in the matter and Mina Meena has been assigned the task to probe the case

