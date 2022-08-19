Ganga bathes 'Bade Hanuman' temple in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 19 As the rising waters of the Ganga River in Prayagraj inundated the 'Bade Hanuman' temple on the banks of Sangam, the air was rent with chants of 'Jai Bajrangbali'.

The water entered the temple just before midnight on Thursday.

It is believed that the Ganga River regularly enters the temple to bathe Lord Hanuman who is in a reclining position in this temple.

It is considered an auspicious moment and celebrations are held on a massive scale when the waters enter the temple.

Mahant Balbir Giri and other priests celebrated the occasion by performing 'aarti' and performing 'Rudrabhishek' with milk.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Ganga and Yamuna Rivers in Prayagraj continues to rise, inundating the low-lying areas in the holy city.

The water levels in the two rivers rose suddenly after 5 lakh cusec water was released from the Kota barrage. The river was rising at a speed of four centimetres per hour.

The district administration has set up 99 flood control chowkis and initiated rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor