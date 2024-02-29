Gangster Kapil Sangwan from UK Claims Responsibility for Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh's Murder

UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan has claimed responsibility for the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee's murder on February 25 through a social media post. Sangwan claimed Rathee supported another gangster Manjeet Mahal in the deaths of his brother-in-law and friends.

Rathee was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants at Bahadurgarh in the Jhajjar district on Sunday (February 25), the police said. An associate of Rathee also died in the incident. The former MLA suffered several bullet injuries including near the neck, waist and thighs. The Opposition attacked the Manohar Lal Khattar government and blamed the Chief Minister for the incident.

In an Instagram post, Sangwan aka Nandu said that Rathee, who was close friends with Mahal, supported the latter's brother Sanjay in seizing properties. Sangwan also warned that such a fate awaits whoever enters a friendship with his 'enemies'. The police are currently investigating the social media post.Kapil Sangwan is a gangster who has been accused of extortion and murder, and even has a case registered under the Arms Act against him. He was arrested in 2014 and was released on parole, during which he fled to the UK and now operates his gang from overseas. He has also been linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sangwan in his post claimed that Nafe Singh in his power removed several people and seized their properties, something that the people of Bahadurgarh were aware of. "If the police was as active during the murders of my brother-in-law and friends as it is now, I would not have felt the need to commit this crime," he added.