Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Amritsar's Special Operation Cell in Rana Kandowalia murder case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to the state operation cell earlier on Sunday in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case.

"Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to the state operation cell earlier today regarding Rana Kandowalia murder case. We've brought him here, his medical check-up will be done, then we'll present him in front of the court," said Parminder S Bhandal, DCP, Law & Order.

Bishnoi was sent to police remand till July 11 in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case.

Bishnoi was produced in the Amritsar court last

Wednesday.

"Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to a five-day police remand till July 11 in the Rana Kandowalia murder case," said PS Bhandal, DCP Amritsar Law and Order.

Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

Bishnoi was brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police today in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case.

Last night, Bishnoi was brought to State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar amid tight security."Bishnoi was brought to State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar. He has been brought here amid tight security arrangements, he will be produced before the court tomorrow," PS Bhandal, DCP (Law and Order) had said.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on June 14, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

The court also allowed the Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Punjab Police had earlier told Patiala House Court of Delhi that gangster Bishnoi is an accused in singer Moose Wala's murder case. During the investigation of this case, it was revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will hear on July 11, the plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi's father challenging the transit remand to Punjab Police. Advocate Sangram Singh stated that Lawrence was unable to get any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.

The bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday while fixing the matter for hearing on July 11, 2022, also observed that since the murder took place there Punjab Police should probe the case.

The Court also asked Lawrence's father's lawyer to approach Punjab and Haryana HC to get legal aid counsel.

The matter was mentioned last week, by Advocate Sangram Singh who appeared for Lawrence Bishnoi's father. He stated that Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab Police is not according to law and is illegal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor