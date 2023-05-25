Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail from Gujarat prison

New Delhi, May 25 Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was transferred from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat to Delhi's Mandoli Prison in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The decision to lodge Bishnoi to Mandoli jail was taken due to security concerns, a senior prison official said.

On May 2, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, 33, was stabbed over 90 times to death by the assailants in Tihar jail.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recently obtained custody of Bishnoi in relation to a case involving the smuggling of drugs across the border.

The ATS aimed to interrogate the gangster regarding any potential connections he may have had in relation to the seizure of 40 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 200 crore, from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat in September of last year

Few days ago, a member of the Bishnoi gang who was absconding for the last three years after jumping interim bail in an attempted murder case was nabbed in Delhi after a brief exchange of fire.

The accused was identified as Yogesh alias Gogha.

