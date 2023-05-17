Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA raids 122 locations, recovers sensitive data

New Delhi, May 17 In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was conducting raids at 122 locations across six states, and sources said that incriminating documents have been recovered.

The local police and paramilitary were assisting the agency during the raids.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the gangster-narcotics smuggler-terrorist nexus case with suspected links to Khalistani elements.

According to sources, the raids were going on in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Sources said that they have recovered a few incriminating documents during the raids.

In Punjab, 58 locations were being raided.

"The NIA is raiding 58 locations in Punjab with support of Punjab Police and PunjabPolice conducting Cordon and Search Operations at 143 locations in Punjab," tweeted the Punjab Police.

In Delhi, raids were going on at two dozen places.

The NIA's crackdown comes in response to intelligence inputs suggesting the involvement of gangsters with connections to Khalistani groups in planning and executing acts of terrorism.

The agency aims to uncover the network involved in promoting terrorism and disrupt their activities. The operation marks a significant step in the NIA's efforts to dismantle criminal networks that pose a threat to national security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor