Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Harwinder Singh held: Punjab DGP

By ANI | Published: May 6, 2023 11:58 PM 2023-05-06T23:58:26+5:30 2023-05-07T00:00:08+5:30

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 6 : Officials of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested Harwinder Singh, ...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 6 : Officials of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested Harwinder Singh, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, state's top cop Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

"Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia was a wanted criminal and the Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest, Punjab DGP said.

Taking to Twitter, Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Director General of Police, said, "In a major breakthrough, AGTF arrested Harwinder S@ Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc."

"He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest. Recovered: 1 Pistol with 6 live cartridges, Foreign currency, and a car from his possession, FIR is registered and further Investigation is ongoing," he said.

