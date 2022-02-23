'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release on February 25 without any hindrance: Bombay High Court order

Dismissing the pleas against Alia Bhatt-starrer movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued an order stating that the "film will release on February 25 without any hindrance."

The dismissed petitions include the one filed by Congress MLA Amin Patel. The High Court also disposed off the petition of Hiten Mehta.

Post the dismissal of petitions, the Bombay High Court in its order said, "the film will release on February 25, without any hindrance."

The film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, landed in a legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel on Tuesday filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light. Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt in her latest conversation with ANI, opened up about how she deals with such controversies.

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," Alia toldwhile promoting her movie in the national capital on Tuesday.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor