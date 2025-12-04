Gauhati HC Kohima bench becomes first in NE to launch mobile App

Kohima, Dec 4 For the first time in the Northeast, the Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has launched its official mobile application, the GHCKB App, aimed at making justice delivery more accessible, transparent, and citizen-friendly, officials said on Thursday.

A High Court official said the application was formally launched by Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, Judges of the Gauhati High Court and other officials were present at the event.

In his address, Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar said that the Gauhati High Court Kohima bench is the first High Court in the Northeast to launch such an application, emphasising that it was developed entirely in-house.

He commended the ICT team of the Kohima bench for their work and noted that the Bench has adapted well to IT-driven systems. Calling the application “citizen-friendly,” Justice Ashutosh Kumar said that it provides real-time information, ease of tracking cases, and convenience for both lawyers and litigants.

The Chief Justice highlighted that the app promotes transparency and allows people, even from remote locations, to stay informed about court proceedings. He highlighted the importance of the Bar using the app to its fullest potential, stating that technology becomes meaningful only when adopted regularly. The CJ also noted that the app is backward-compatible and can be used across most devices.

Reflecting on his visit to the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, the Chief Justice spoke about the spirit of brotherhood witnessed there and encouraged the legal fraternity to carry the same sense of camaraderie into professional life.

He urged the young Bar to continue preparing their cases well, sharing an instance from court where a young lawyer promptly produced a judgment copy when referred to. Justice Kumar reminded the gathering that the Kohima Bench has produced distinguished advocates, including those who rose to the Supreme Court, and encouraged the young advocates to continue giving their best.

“You are not in a forgotten corner; you are part of the mainstream,” he said, adding that each step they take contributes to their growth.

In his welcome address, Kohima Bench Registrar Ajongba Imchen said the presence of the Chief Justice reflected his continued support and concern for the Kohima Bench.

He described the launch as a momentous occasion, stating that the mobile application would serve as a bridge between the Bench, the Bar, and litigants by making essential information easily available.

Imchen added that the initiative brings case details, orders, cause lists, and other court updates into a unified platform, strengthening transparency and empowering citizens.

He noted that members of the public frequently seek guidance on how to access court orders, judgements, live-streaming links, and daily cause lists, which often feel daunting for ordinary citizens unfamiliar with legal procedures.

“This application is a response to these practical difficulties,” he stated.

The app, he added, is designed to benefit all sections of society, including the elderly and students and can be directly downloaded from the Google Play Store,” the official said.

The GHCKB App offers features such as daily cause lists, live-streaming of court proceedings, court display boards, real-time case status, access to both High Court and district court websites, a notice board, and a WhatsApp channel for updates. According to the High Court bench official, the app is currently available on the Google Play Store.

